Foo Fighters drummer moves on to Nine Inch Nails after exit

Foo Fighters drummer joins Nine Inch Nails post band exit

Josh Freese, who was previously the drummer for the Foo Fighters, has now joined Nail Inch Nails (NIN).

Meanwhile the Foo Fighters have already contacted drummer Ilan Rubin, who was previously a part of NIN to take over for their former member, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This comes after the Dave Grohl led-band as well as Freese announced that they would be parting ways after serving as their drummer for two years after the death of their previous member, Taylor Hawkins, in 2022.

As Rubin marks his exit from the Closer hitmakers, Freese will return to NIN and join their upcoming Peel It Back Tour.

Confirming Freese’s role, the official Instagram page of the band posted a Story with his picture and a caption that read, “let’s f**king go.”

The 52-year-old musician confirmed previously that he would no longer be handling the drums for the Everlong rockers, explaining that he and the band had decided “to go in a different direction with their drummer.”

From 2005 to 2008, Freese has performed with the Trent Reznor-fronted band as well and wrote of it on Instagram: “Leaving Nine Inch Nails at the end of 2008 was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. My wife and I were expecting our third child, and I knew I needed to step away from life on the road to be home with my family.”

“Now, being back on tour with Trent and the crew-helping them do what they do best night after night-is something I'm incredibly excited about," he added, further mentioning, "To be part of that energy again feels amazing.”

It is also pertinent to mention that Ilan Rubin, served as Nine Inch Nail’s drummer for 16 years and was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2020, making him the youngest-ever inductee at the time.