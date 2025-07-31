Hayley Williams sparks Paramore breakup frenzy with ‘Ego'

Hayley William stirs up Paramore breakup rumors with cryptic album, ‘Ego'

Hayley Williams’ latest album, Ego, just sparked Paramore break up rumors.

This comes ever since earlier this week, when the band’s front woman surprise-launched her solo album, which featured 17 different songs including the track, Mirtazapine, which previously premiered on a Nashville radio station last week.

The album was only accessible to fans who made a purchase from Hayley’s dye company, Good Dye Young, however, less than a full two days after releasing the album, she deleted it from her official website and left behind a message:

“Hello, there. Thank you for listening.”

Now, fans have taken out their microscopes to over-analyze lyrics by Hayley from Ego, leaving many wondering if she and Paramore’s guitarist, Taylor York, who she confirmed she was dating in 2022, have broken up.

Disappearing Man, which appear to allude to a breakup has the lyrics: “Just like I said, had to come up for air / ‘Cause I know bеtter than to hold my breath for too long / Now, love, you’re not the only one who’s lonely / My final act of love was surrender.”

Many fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express how Ego might just be hints that Hayley and Taylor have called it quits.

"You can never survive a Hayley Williams album drop without Paramore disbandment allegations," one user wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that neither the vocalist nor the guitarist have addressed these rumors of a break up.

It also remains unclear whether the pulling of Ego from Hayley Williams’ website indicates it is set to get a release on digital streaming platforms or if it was just a limited-time experience for fans to enjoy.

If Ego is to be released it would be her first solo project since 2021’s Flowers for Vases / descansos.