'The Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer sees demon haunt Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga

New Line Cinema releases 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' new trailer

A demon — appears to be more powerful than they have ever faced — is haunting Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the new trailer of The Conjuring: Last Rites.



As the New Cinema Line released the teaser of the forthcoming film, it set the stage for the on-screen paranormal investigators to bid farewell, who portrayed real-life couple Ed and Lorraine Warren, to the horror franchise, which spanned over several instalments and spinoffs, garnering $2 billion at the box office.

Michael Chaves, who previously helmed 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has returned to direct the upcoming flick.

In a recent interview with IGN, he highlighted what was previously announced, “This would bring a close to the Ed and Lorraine [Warren] story.”

Michael also credited James Wan, who is the producer, for choosing the story of the Smurl family for the pair's last movie in the franchise.

"This was James's brainchild from the beginning, setting the story in the Smurl investigation. One of the reasons that it was picked is it was one of the last cases that they took, so chronologically, we're staying true to that," the filmmaker added.

He continued, And the other reason was that it was just a return to the haunted house experience, which is something that I was really excited about. I fell in love with the first Conjuring movie as I think a lot of people did, because it was just this great old-fashioned haunted house story."

"And obviously, in the series and the spinoffs, we've explored some other things, but the idea that we would be returning to that for the final chapter felt right and it felt really exciting. Beyond that, it's one of their most intense cases," The Nun II filmmaker concluded.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be out on September 5, 2025.