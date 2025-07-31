Oasis most beloved lyrics come to light amid reunion tour

Oasis impactful lyrics ranked by fans

Oasis fans have revealed their most favourite lyrics from the Brit-pop band.

From the legendary brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher, the closing lyrics for the song, Don’t Look Back in Anger has been voted Oasis’ most memorable.

Currently in the midst of their reunion tour, Oasis’s fans have given verdicts over their favourite lyrics, and not only did “Don’t look back in anger, I heard you say” from the group’s 1996 single top the list, another line from the same song – “So, Sally can wait, she knows it’s too late as we’re walking on by” – made it into third place.

In second, was Wonderwall’s chorus line “I said maybe, you’re gonna be the one that saves me,” while lyrics from Live Forever and Stand by Me landed in the top five.

Car hire company, SIXT, who commissioned the research by running a competition to win a premium BMW rental, celebrated the Supersonic lyric “Can I ride with you in your BMW?” for the upcoming weekend 1-3 August, the dates for Oasis’s upcoming Wembley dates in London.

Andrew Smith, SIXT UK Managing Director, said: “The level of excitement around the band’s reunion is rarely seen, so this is our own tribute, inspired by the lyrics we love. We’re thrilled to celebrate their legacy by giving fans the chance to live out a bit of that rock and roll magic with a ride in one of SIXT’s premium BMWs.”

“We’ve seen a real surge in demand for premium vehicles, especially in cities along the tour route, and it’s clear fans are keen to travel in true rock and roll style,” he further mentioned.