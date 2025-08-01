Victoria Beckham fearful for daughter Harper: Source

Photo: Victoria Beckham afraid of losing daughter Harper to fame: Source

Victoria Beckham has been building a beauty empire of her own, but reportedly she wants her daughter Harper, whom she shares with Sir David Beckham, to be the next mogul in the making.

According to Heat Magazine, the former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer is fully behind 13-year-old Harper’s budding ambition.

“Victoria loves that Harper is finding a clear path in life already and so early on,” a source told the outlet.

They went on to address, “She’s made it clear that she wants to follow in her mum’s footsteps by launching her own make-up brand and is also inspired by all the young beauty bloggers she follows online.”

While proud of her daughter’s determination, Victoria reportedly can’t help but feel protective.

The insider further noted she’s especially wary of the enormous expectations that come with launching a brand at such a young age.

“Victoria is also fearful, because she’s seen young stars become billionaires in the beauty industry – and worries that Harper still has a lot of life to live before she is subjected to that responsibility and pressure,” the source added.

“With the Beckham name behind her, Harper is going to have a headstart, but Victoria worries that it could almost get too successful too quickly,” they remarked before moving on to a new topic.

This isn’t the first time Harper’s future has raised eyebrows. RadarOnline.com previously reported that Victoria has also been gently steering her only daughter toward the world of reality TV, to follow in Kylie Jenner's footsteps.