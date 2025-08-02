Madonna honors late Barbie superfans with special rerelease

Madonna's 'Dress You Up' returns as tribute to her late superfans

Madonna is honoring two of her biggest fans , Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, who tragically died in a car accident in Italy on July 27.

To pay tribute to the late Barbie designers and her longtime fans, Madonna re-released her song Dress You Up on Friday, Aug. 1, as a special three-track digital release celebrating its 40th anniversary.

"With the tragic news this week of the passing of the doll designers and Madonna superfans Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, we dedicate this release to them," Madonna's team said in a press release. "

"Thank you for dressing up so many of your creations in Madonna iconic looks over the years," the statement added.

The reissued song was part of Madonna’s 1985 album Like a Virgin, which "continues to endure cross generational appreciation for this timeless dance classic."

Paglino and Grossi were also the founders of Magia 2000, a company that designs custom Barbie dolls, and they created the Italian Doll Convention in 2011.

Barbie’s official account also issued a statement on the passing of the pair on July 28, stating, "The Barbie team is heartbroken by the loss of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, two treasured creators and Mattel collaborators who brought joy and artistry to the world of Barbie as Magnia2000."