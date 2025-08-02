Ayesha, Steph Curry marks relationship milestone

Steph, Ayesha Curry celebrates milestone anniversary

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are still going strong!

On Friday, August 1, the Canadian-American restaurateur and actress and her NBA player husband celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

Ayesha took to her Instagram account to mark their special day with a sweet note for Steph.

In the celebratory post, she posted snaps from their dinner date at a restaurant while posing cutely.

"Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby [Steph]... 14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips," she wrote in the caption.

"Through everything and anything it's you my baby. My forever everything," Ayesha added, hinting that their bond is everlasting.

In the snaps, Ayehs can be seen wearing a white and brown cardigan over a white top and completing her look with minimal makeup. while Steph wore a brown sweater over a white shirt as the couple was seated across a table.

For those the pair first met in 2003 when they were teenagers and reunited in 2008. Two years later, Steph proposed to Ayesha, and the pair tied the knot in 2011.

Steph and Ayesha are also parents to four children, including daughters Ryan and Riley and sons Caius and Canon.