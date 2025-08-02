 
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle reconciliation: Shocking claims made

Prince Harry has offered olive branch to Prince William and King Charles

August 02, 2025

Meghan Markle is said to be ‘frustrated’ with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton because of her shocking move, a royal psychic has claimed.

The Daily Mail reported this quoting, George Valentino.

George Valentino made shocking predictions about Meghan and Kate Middleton’s reconciliation as Prince Harry is making efforts for peace with the royal family.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother was "frustrated" because Kate wouldn't push her husband Prince William to reconcile with Harry, he claimed.

The expert predicted, “There's nothing in the cards to denote peace between the families for another eight to ten years to come.”

He also does not foresee an olive branch being extended between Meghan and Kate Middleton.

George Valentino said, “One of the reasons why Meghan is frustrated with Kate is that she has not pushed William to make peace with her brother.

“That's why Meghan is on the defensive.”

About William and Harry, Valentino said they will heal their relationship in their 'old age'.

George says: “There will be no reconciliation and Harry is always going to be an outcast.”

The latest predictions about royal reconciliation have been made amid reports Harry and King Charles aides held their crucial meeting in London recently.

Prince Harry has also extended an olive branch to Prince William.

