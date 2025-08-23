Prince William, Harry feud 'worse than ever'

Prince William and Harry’s feud is ‘worse than ever’, a royal expert has claimed amid the duke’s reconciliation efforts.

Speaking to the OK! Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe says “There’s no doubt the feud between them is worse than ever, so much has happened and there has been so much betrayal and fury.”

He also warned, “The longer they don’t speak, the deeper the feud will get."

“Their Oprah Winfrey interview was the first big blow, so to speak, because it showed that Harry and Meghan were prepared to speak about the royals, particularly Charles and William, in a way one would never expect from another family member,” the royal expert explained.

About Prince Harry’s tell-all, Duncan said, “Then Harry’s book, Spare, was incredibly damaging and made William furious because of the betrayal of family secrets.”

About the Prince of Wales silence, the royal expert said, “He [Prince William] hasn’t said a single word about his brother publicly in the time since their grandmother’s death, which is a sign that frankly, the situation at the moment is just dire.”

Referring to Prince Harry’s interview, the expert said the duke at the start of this year that the ball was now effectively in William’s court, in terms of triggering any changes in their relationship. “But I’m not sure that’s how William sees it, I think the apologies need to come from Harry not William’s side.”