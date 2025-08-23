Prince William, Kate Middleton issued strong warning: 'It would be a disaster'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been issued a strong warning related to Buckingham Palace´s future following their decision to move to a new home on the royal Windsor estate.

The warning has come from royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams days after a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed, "the Wales family will move house later this year", without giving further details.

The royal expert warned the Prince and Princess of Wales decision has prompted uncertainty about the future of Buckingham Palace.

According to AFP, they will reportedly move into Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom mansion dating to the late 18th century, larger than their current four-bedroom home on the estate, west of London.

The future king and queen are said to regard the property as their "forever home", according to The Sun newspaper which broke the story, citing a source close to the couple.

But the family putting down permanent roots at Windsor has cast uncertainty over Buckingham Palace´s future as the official London residence of the monarch.

Fitzwilliams tells AFP, "It would be a disaster if Buckingham Palace were sidelined.

"It is an iconic building, comparable only to the White House and known worldwide."

Sovereigns have lived at Buckingham Palace since 1837.