Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Harry with important message

By
Syeda Waniya
|

August 23, 2025

Meghan Markle shared a glimpse of one of Prince Harry’s hobbies in California.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex dropped a video clip of the Duke of Sussex.

In the video shared, Harry can be seen confidently surfing while wearing a baseball cap backwards, shorts and a long-sleeved top.

The video was set to Salt-N-Pepa’s 1993 hit Whatta Man with the lyrics singing, “What a man, what a man, what a man. What a mighty good man.”

In the caption, Meghan playfully wrote, “We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message.”

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex added a fox emoji, which she has previously used as a nickname for Prince Harry.

The video comes ahead of the second season of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.

She also posted a photo on her Stories of potato chips, writing, “New Season of With Love, Meghan August 26 @Netflix.”

Adding, “Dare I say, ‘it’s all that and a big of chips.’”

The new season of With Love, Meghan is set to premier on Netflix on August 26, 2025.

