Kate Middleton receives exciting news after major statement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received an exciting news after she issued a major statement on Friday.

The future queen released a statement on her official social media handles to wish Red Roses, the England women's rugby team, ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Kate Middleton said, “Wishing the Red Roses the very best as they kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign tonight. I look forward to cheering you on and seeing the team rise to the challenge on home soil! C.”

The Princess of Wales received the thrilling news as the tournament hosts and favourites England launched the 2025 Women´s Rugby World Cup on Friday by crushing the United States 69-7 in Sunderland.

As per the AFP, the Red Roses, the world´s top-ranked side, ran in 11 tries against a gutsy but outclassed Eagles team, with Ellie Kildunne, the reigning world player of the year, Jess Breach and replacement forward Lark Atkin-Davies all scoring two apiece.

Victory meant England have lost only once in their past 59 matches -- a defeat by coach John Mitchell´s native New Zealand in the Covid-delayed 2022 World Cup final.

Later, England coach John Mitchell insisted his tournament favourites had only "just got started" after launching the Women´s Rugby World Cup with a 69-7 hammering of the United States on Friday.