King Charles, Prince Andrew get 'chance' to talk about latest allegations

King Charles and his disgraced brother Prince Andrew have got a big 'chance' to sit down and talk about the damage all the allegations against the Duke have done following the monarch’s latest olive branch.

This has been claimed by royal expert Jennie Bond while speaking to the Mirror.

King Charles has apparently offered an olive branch to his brother Prince Andrew by inviting him to Balmoral for summer holidays, and insiders believe it was olive branch in their relationship.

Now, according to a report by the Mirror, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have joined King Charles for his summer break at Balmoral.

However, it is believed the former couple is staying at the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge.

Jennie said: "I very much doubt that the King has read Andrew Lownie's book about the Duke, but he will have been made aware of its content.

"You would imagine that the Balmoral holiday would give the two brothers the chance to sit down and talk about the damage all the allegations against the Duke have done.”

The expert added, "Charles is not an unkind man, and nothing is ever going to change the fact that Andrew is his brother. He's very fond of his nieces, Beatrice and Eugenie, and he wouldn't want to deprive them of special family time with their parents.”