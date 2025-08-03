Top 5 must watch movies for Brad Pitt's 'F1' fans

Racing movies that capture the spirit of 'F1'

F1 fans can experience even more racing, thrill, and excitement through this incredible series of films.

For those who live for speed, racing, and cars, there’s a whole world of movies that bring the action from the track to the screen.

These films, whether fictional or based on true events, connect with audiences because they show what it takes to be the best in the world of racing.

They also dive into the personal lives of the champions, revealing the struggles and hard work it takes to reach the top.

If that sounds like your kind of thrill, here are 10 must-watch films every racing fan will love:

Senna 2010

This movie is based on the life of three-time world champion and most famous Brazilian racer, Ayrton Senna.

It is a 2010 documentary film that shows life and death of the iconic racer who died at a young age of 34.

Senna highlights his intense rivalry with Alain Prost, battles with F1 politics, and his tragic death in 1994. Moreover, the viewers will also witness Senna’s lasting legacy.

It was released on May 25, 2011

2. Rush 2013

Rush, a thrilling film, will take audience back to the 1970s to witness the intense rivalry in Formula 1 racing between a charismatic playboy James Hunt, played by Chris Hemsworth, and Niki Lauda, played by Daniel Brühl.

The duo drives a vehicle more like a speeding rocket, burning up the track while pushing themselves to the breaking point of physical and mental endurance.

Rush was released on September 27, 2013.

3. The 24 Hour War 2016

The 24 Hour War belongs to the early 1960s rivalry between Henry Ford II and Enzo Ferrari, played out on the legendary Le Mans™ racetrack.

The film dives into dramatic clash that cost lives, shook family legacies, and shows the development of race car that forever changed the world of racing.

It was released on November 22, 2016

4. Go Karts 2019

Pulls out the story of a careless teen from small-town Western Australia, played by William Lodder.

He discovers that he has a passion for speed on the go-kart track. In order to accomplish his dream of winning Go Kart Championship he has to overcome his own flaws and tremendous odds.

It was released on August 28, 2019.

5. Schumacher 2021

Schumacher is a documentary on the life and legacy of one of Formula 1's most prominent racers, Michael Schumacher.

It showcases the passion, determination, and mindset required to succeed at the highest level of racing.

This documentary was released on September 15, 2021.