Ben Affleck unable to get over ex-wife Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and parted ways in April 2024

F. Quraishi
August 03, 2025

Ben Affleck still cares for Jennifer Lopez: 'He wants the best for her'

Ben Affleck reportedly still cares for his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez an insider claimed that he wants the best for her both personally and professionally.

As per reports, the Accountant actor did not life JLo’s recent bold antics during her ongoing Up All Night: Live in 2025.

They added that he was “angry” when Lopez released her revenge song Wreckage of You at an exclusive listening party for 30 fans earlier this month.

Still, the Hollywood actor does not want to get back at her as he wants to remain “supportive” of the singer-actor, with whom he rekindled romance in 2021 and both tied the knot in 2022.

However, their reunion was short lived after Lopez filed for divorce in 2024 and the couple’s divorce was finalized in January this year.

The insider further told Heat Magazine that Affleck feels a sense of relief being out of the spotlight that often surrounds her.

“Ben’s so relieved he doesn’t have to deal with any of it, he knows how on edge she gets when things aren’t going her way,” the insider said.

They continued, “As much as he still cares about her and wants her to be happy, he can’t help but feel like this is what always made them incompatible.

“She lives for the spotlight and the validation, whereas he wants peace and privacy and he couldn’t be happier not to be caught up in the whirlwind with her anymore.”

