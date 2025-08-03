Lindsay Lohan says she's still fighting to be taken seriously in Hollywood

Lindsay Lohan says she has 'to fight' for grown-up roles

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about feeling “pigeonholed” as an actress.

In an interview with The Times, the Freakier Friday actress admitted that she still has to fight for the grown-up roles.

Lohan, who took a nine-year break from making movies after The Canyons in 2013, said, “Yeah, I do. I was so thrilled to work on A Prairie Home Companion, and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating.”

“Because, well, you know me as this — but you also know I can do that. So let me! Give me the chance. I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I’m not going to say no,” she added.

However, Lohan noted, “I’m never looking to do something that presses too many boundaries. I tried that when I was younger, I didn’t love it.”

Adding, “I don’t want to do something that will cut my whole fan base off, the people who have been with me for so long, who will love Freakier Friday. I want to respect the people who have kept me here…”

“I think that way because my life was so public at such a young age — out there for people to see and interpret for themselves — and so I’m always thinking what the public perception of me is. Whether it’s a role or a colour I wear, I always think what the perception will be — that’s important to me,” Lindsay Lohan said.