'Batman' star raves about 'perfect' Robin in hit series

Julie Newmar reflects on co-star Robin in Batman show
Julie Newmar reflects on co-star Robin in 'Batman' show

In the 1960s, Julie Newmar played Catwoman in the ABC show Batman, and in her opinion, Burt Ward as Robin is the "perfect" casting decision.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, she said, "Give the producer William Dozier and 20th Century Fox credit for making the absolutely perfect decision to cast Burt Ward as Robin."

"He even annoyed Adam West a bit — not out of malice, but out of the sheer admiration one has for an adored [hero]," she added, referring to Adam West, who played the titular character. "Batman, watch his copy-cat behavior."

"Burt is sublime as Robin," the actress shared. "The studio got him at a bargain weekly price, but Burt capitalized admirably on this lucky break."

Julie's interview comes after Burt recently weighed in on the show, telling Remind magazine, "Every episode included somebody that I idolized, either by watching them in movie theaters or on TV." 

He added, "Everyone was a superstar to me, and they were incredibly nice. In fact, I learned a kind of famous phrase: ‘The bigger they are, the nicer they are.’"

"Now I’m not sure about today’s world," Burt continued. "But back then, it was the integrity and professionalism; everyone knew their lines perfectly."

"They were on time. They never missed a take, and it was just a level of precision. It was awesome to watch as a young actor," he concluded.

Burt starring Batman has three seasons, which ran from 1966 to 1968, 

