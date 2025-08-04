Lindsay Lohan hints at dream role

Lindsay Lohan reveals dream roles inspired by Hollywood classics

Lohan called out movie gap as she misses the magic of classic cinema.

During a recent interview with The Times U.K. published on Saturday, the Parent Trap actress opened up about her thirst to do movies with timeless roles like "Breakfast at Tiffany’s."

Lohan pointed out the "gap" between Hollywood classics and recent films and weighed in to take on the vintage-style roles.

“I miss films that are stories, like ‘All About Eve’ or ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,'” she told the outlet.

The Mean Girls alum went on to say, "There are not many major movies I want to go and see that are like that."

Hinting at the future roles she might take, Lohan noted, "There’s a gap and I’m craving to do work like that.”

Lohan, who made her comeback to the spotlight with Netflix films like Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish after moving to Dubai in 2015, is reprising her role in the most anticipated follow-up movie of the 2003 comedy, Freakier Friday.

About her upcoming roles, she is all set to star in a new Hulu thriller, Count My Lies, which will also mark her first-ever TV role.

She will also executive producer of the drama based on a novel under the same name, which tells a story of a nanny, discovering the secrets of the family she works with.