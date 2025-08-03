 
Adam Sandler reveals how Eminem's 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo happened

Adam Sandler got his friend Eminem to do a hilarious cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

August 03, 2025

Adam Sandler is gushing over Eminem’s Happy Gilmore 2 cameo.

In a new interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Adam revealed how the cameo came to be.

“I love Eminem. I’m friends with Eminem, but I don’t want to bother the man,” he shared.

The Grown Ups actor continued, "And everybody kept saying, ‘Man, Eminem would be so funny in this part.’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to ruin this guy’s time. He’s hanging out. He’s in Detroit. He’s doing his life making records.'"

Ultimately, Adam got over his hesitation and reached out to the That's All She Wrote hitmaker.

"Let me bug Marshall and give him a call and say, ‘Dude, I know it’s a pain in the a–, but it’s pretty funny. You mind shooting out to us for a day?'" he said.

The rapper said yes, and became part of one of the funniest scenes in the film.

Adam went on to recall how the duo’s friendship began, saying, "I remember the first time I met [Eminem]. I was at SNL. I wasn’t on the show anymore," he said.

"And I was at a table with all my guys and he was the musical guest with [Dr. Dre] and we were at the afterparty, and then Marshall walked by our table and he looked at me and I looked at him like, ‘Oh yeah, that kid’s pretty damn cool.’ And then he goes ‘Bobby Boucher!’ I go, ‘Oh yes, that’s what’s up, Marshall.’ And then we became friendly after that," he added.

Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 features cameos from Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny alongside Eminem. 

