Katie Stevens weighs in on 'Bold Type' spinoff movie

Photo: Katie Stevens expresses enthusiasm for 'Bold Type' spinoff movie

Katie Stevens reportedly has been pushing for a Bold Type spinoff movie.

As fans will be aware, Katie starred alongside Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee in the fan-favorite Freeform series from 2017 to 2021.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Stevens reflects on the show's lasting impact and the fans who keep its spirit alive.

The actress claimed that the trio would jump at the chance to reunite.

The show followed a close-knit group of friends working at Scarlet Magazine in New York City, and it has reportedly continued to resonate with fans years after its finale.

"I had imposter syndrome at Comic-Con, being like, 'Will anyone here know me?' Because I've never really done sci-fi, and I've never been in something like Marvel or DC," said Katie Stevens, who currently stars in Hallmark’s Providence Falls trilogy.

"And then I realized that Comic-Con is really just about fans."

Speaking of her love for The Bold Type, she added, “The amount of people that came up to me and were talking to me about how much they love The Bold Type and how they are on their fourth rewatch with their best friend — that was just epic.”

"I'm in. Me, Meghann, and Aisha — every interview we do separately, we talk about how we want to do something Bold Type-related again, to do a movie or something. We're all primed and ready to do it" she added.

Now, she addressed that it’s all about getting the word out.

"I'm just like, 'We need to get it out there that we want to do it and then have fans rally,'" she remarked and concluded, "There are so many remakes and spinoffs happening — let’s do a Bold Type Hulu original movie or something!"