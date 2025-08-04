 
Geo News

Michael Jackson's colleague reveals key lesson from him

Kenny Ortega, a longtime collaborator of Michael Jackson, reflects on a lesson he taught him

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 04, 2025

Kenny Ortega recalls lesson Michael Jackson taught
Kenny Ortega recalls lesson Michael Jackson taught

Kenny Ortega had a long history of collaborating with the late pop icon Michael Jackson. Appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast, he recalled a lesson the King of Pop taught him before his death.

"He would always start by saying, 'Kenny, we can't let fear into the room. Fear only gets in the way of creativity. We can't let fear into the room," the High School Musical director shared. “And he was aware of it. He watched for it."

For instance, Michael Jackson's This Is It filmmaker recalled that the Billie Jean singer would halt rehearsals during tour if he spotted an executive or accountant in the audience. "He didn't want the money people in the room going, 'You can't do that. We can't afford that. We can't.'" 

The choreographer continued, “At the end of the day, you know, we had to balance a budget. He didn't really like to do that very much, but he was a creative genius, and he just didn't want anything in the space."

Kenny collaborated on several late musician's tours, including the Dangerous World Tour, HIStory World Tour, and Michael Jackson & Friends.

On June 25, 2009, Michael died from a cardiac arrest, which was due to an overdose of propofol.

Liam Neeson gets honest about 'The Naked Gun'
Liam Neeson gets honest about 'The Naked Gun'
Billy Joel sheds light on dark past: 'Couldn't even go to school'
Billy Joel sheds light on dark past: 'Couldn't even go to school'
Lindsay Lohan gets honest about brief break from Hollywood
Lindsay Lohan gets honest about brief break from Hollywood
Drew Scott reveals daughter's hilarious first word before 'Dada'
Drew Scott reveals daughter's hilarious first word before 'Dada'
Adam Sandler reveals how Eminem's 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo happened
Adam Sandler reveals how Eminem's 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo happened
Jesse Metcalfe reveals Emmy winning show he regrets not auditioning for
Jesse Metcalfe reveals Emmy winning show he regrets not auditioning for
Mel B celebrates Rory McPhee wedding again in Morocco
Mel B celebrates Rory McPhee wedding again in Morocco
Liam Neeson slams his own 'Star Wars' scene
Liam Neeson slams his own 'Star Wars' scene