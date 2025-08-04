Spice Girl alum Mel B's reaction to 'red dress idea' for Morocco wedding revealed

Mel B Morocco wedding dress details revealed

Spice Girls alum Mel B marked her marriage with Rory McPhee once again in the second celebrations.

Weeks after tying the knot in London, the couple shared a glimpse of their Morocco wedding.

While Mel B chose a simpler look in a legal white gown for her London wedding, she decided to go with “extra sparkle” for the Moroccan wedding, as reported by Mirror.

Wedding dress legend Caroline Black from Evelie Bridal revealed, “For Mel's Morocco wedding dress, we focused on trying Justin Alexander gowns with a little extra sparkle.”

“Mel loved the idea of a red dress—something bold, with lots and lots of shimmer—but it also had to feel light and easy to move in,” she added.

Caroline also added that “We drew inspiration from a variety of dresses she tried on at Evelie South Kensington, then went back and forth brainstorming with Justin Alexander and his design team.”

Detailing the process, she added, “After several conversations and sketches, the first design took shape. Mel gave us clear feedback on what she liked and what she didn’t, and the final result was beautiful.”

“Mel had such a strong sense of what she wanted—it was a joy working with her and Justin Alexander to bring her vision to life,” the designer said of the former Spice Girl.

Notably, Mel B’s husband Rory McPhee, who wore tartan and kilt at the London ceremony, decided to go with a traditional black tie suit for their second wedding.