Olivia Rodrigo hands out special gifts to fans at final Guts world tour show

Olivia Rodrigo has officially wrapped up her Guts world tour after performing 95 shows across 22 countries.

The 22-year-old singer performed her last show at Osheaga festival on Sunday, August 4.

After her final show, Olivia took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming clip of herself gifting fans Guts rings.

“Rings off!!!!! that’s a wrap on GUTS tour!!! until next time I love y’all,” the Deja Vu songstress captioned the post.

As soon as she shared an emotional post, her fans rushed to the comment section to express their love for the songstress.

“This feels so surreal I loved the guts era so deeply and I will remember it with my 3 vinyls Stanley cup merch and phone case," commented a fan.

“Wait that’s so cute and so heartbreaking at the same time omg. goodbye guts era you were everything now go get some rest liverpool," another lauded the pop icon.

“This tour was incredible and allowed people all over the world to see Liv. Thank u for this era it’s been so incredibly special guts world tour forever. See you soon!,” penned a third one.

For those unversed, Olivia kicked off the Guts world tour in February 2024.