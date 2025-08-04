Lindsay Lohan reveals why she protects her son from spotlight

Lindsay Lohan shares surprising reason for living in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan opened up on why she protects her son, Luai, from spotlight and why she shifted to Dubai with her family.

During an interview with The Times, the Freakier Friday star talked about the reason behind her relocation to Dubai from London.

“It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life," the actor revealed.

Sharing her and her husband Bader Shammas' decision to keep their son, Luai, away from spotlight, Lohan told the outlet, "[It is] where my husband and I can see what is right for our child. It’s not about me anymore."

"It’s something my husband and I discuss all the time. ‘Do we want to show our son?’ We will know when the time might be right, but it’s also a protection," the Hollywood actress continued.

Lohan recalled a scary fan incident and shared that she wants to protect her son from a similar incident in future.

“I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was," she said. "They were terrifying moments I had in my life. I have PTSD to the extreme from those things. I pray stuff like that never comes back."

Talking about her two-year-old son, the 39-year-old actress concluded, "Kids are so pure, such a clean slate, and they are learning everything for the first time — it is beautiful. I want to relive those moments with my son, like I have never seen them before.”

For those unversed, Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their first baby, Luai, in July 2023.