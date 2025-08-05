Brandi Glanville's experiment at home went wrong

Brandi Glanville faces disaster at home after experiment

Brandi Glanville is dealing with a facial parasite, so the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star decided to try a homemade beauty remedy.



The result of this was that the reality star revealed to fans horrifying burns covering her face. The clip the ex-model posted to TikTok sarcastically showed her saying, "I know I look attractive. So, good news, you guys don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore."

"Because I decided to put Nair on my face, because when I have an exfoliated face, it pisses Caroline off, whoever is living in my face. So Nair is the fountain of youth, I figured it out, but I overdid it. Seven minutes, don’t do it."

Her condition — a facial parasite — which she named Caroline, came to fans' knowledge in December when the 52-year-old shared, "My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed."

"I called 911, had a lovely trip in the ambulance, now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours," she said, adding that, along with the physical, the issue is financially very taxing, leading her to make an OnlyFans account to cover the costs.

“I don't have the means to go anywhere at this point. I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It’s exhausting. It’s all-consuming," Brandi concluded.