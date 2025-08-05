 
Geo News

Brandi Glanville's experiment at home went wrong

Brandi Glanville warns fans not to follow what she does at home

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 05, 2025

Brandi Glanville faces disaster at home after experiment
Brandi Glanville faces disaster at home after experiment

Brandi Glanville is dealing with a facial parasite, so the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star decided to try a homemade beauty remedy.

The result of this was that the reality star revealed to fans horrifying burns covering her face. The clip the ex-model posted to TikTok sarcastically showed her saying, "I know I look attractive. So, good news, you guys don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore."

Brandi Glanvilles experiment at home went wrong

"Because I decided to put Nair on my face, because when I have an exfoliated face, it pisses Caroline off, whoever is living in my face. So Nair is the fountain of youth, I figured it out, but I overdid it. Seven minutes, don’t do it."

Her condition — a facial parasite — which she named Caroline, came to fans' knowledge in December when the 52-year-old shared, "My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed."

"I called 911, had a lovely trip in the ambulance, now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours," she said, adding that, along with the physical, the issue is financially very taxing, leading her to make an OnlyFans account to cover the costs.

“I don't have the means to go anywhere at this point. I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It’s exhausting. It’s all-consuming," Brandi concluded.

Margaret Qualley reveals difference in Jack Antonoff and previous partners
Margaret Qualley reveals difference in Jack Antonoff and previous partners
Chris Pratt reveals how having 'strict' father shaped his parenting style
Chris Pratt reveals how having 'strict' father shaped his parenting style
Heidi Klum set to 'deworm and de-parasite'
Heidi Klum set to 'deworm and de-parasite'
Surprise Marvel actor confirms return to ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Surprise Marvel actor confirms return to ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Taye Diggs breaks silence on crippling fear before stage return
Taye Diggs breaks silence on crippling fear before stage return
Catherine Zeta-Jones done with husband Michael Douglas' clinginess: Source
Catherine Zeta-Jones done with husband Michael Douglas' clinginess: Source
Renee Rapp eyes number one album with ‘BITE ME'
Renee Rapp eyes number one album with ‘BITE ME'
'King of the Hill' maker on several tragedies in show
'King of the Hill' maker on several tragedies in show