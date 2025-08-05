Chris Pratt reveals one of his non-negotiable parenting rules

Chris Pratt sheds light on his parenting approach

Chris Pratt opened up about one parenting rule he never compromises

During a recent appearance on Today, the Guardian of the Galaxy star talked about his kids, parenting style, and the environment he grew up in.

While talking about his approach to parenting, Chris revealed that he has one rule: showing up and making sure to give his presence to his kids even when they mess up.

“I think as long as you’re present, you kinda can’t go wrong,” he said, “You’re gonna mess up. You’re not gonna get it right.”

“But you were there, and I think that ends up being important to adults when they grow up and they look back on their childhood, is, ‘Hey, my dad was there, and that’s a good thing.’ ” he explained.

Recalling how he was raised by his “strict” father, Chris noted, “My style is very heavily influenced by how I was raised. I was a very sensitive kid, but my dad was very tough and very strict. So I tend to be a little more mindful of the sensitivity in kids. So I’m not as tough and I’m not as strict.”

It is pertinent to mention that Chris and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, who tied the knot on June 8, 2019, in Montecito, California, share three kids: daughters Lyla and Eloise, along with son Ford.

Chris is also father to son Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.