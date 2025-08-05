 
Chris Pratt shares rare update on baby Ford

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star welcomed Ford with his wife Katherine back in November

Maliha Javed
August 05, 2025

Chris Pratt gives rare update on son Ford

Chris Pratt is a proud dad of his youngest son, Ford.

In a recent chat on the August 4th episode of Today, the Garfield actor shared rare updates on his youngest kid, son named Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, who recently turned eight months.

Revealing that his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, is doing well, Pratt shared that he is one of the “happiest” children and feels “blessed” to have him

“Ford, man, he’s doing great. He’s doing great. Mama’s doing well. He’s the happiest baby,” he told the hosts.

Gushing over Ford's eyes, he noted, “He’s got these giant, beautiful blue eyes. He’s so special,”

“Everyone says that about their kids, most of them are wrong. I’m not wrong. This kid is very special,” he explained.

“He’s got a beautiful mama, a very caring and strong-willed father. And yeah, he’s now one of four of my children, and I’m so blessed,” the proud dad added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot on June 8, 2019, in Montecito, California, share three kids: daughters Lyla and Eloise, along with son Ford.

Pratt is also father to son Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.

