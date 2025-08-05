Liam Neeson shows support to Pamela Anderson as she takes final bow

Liam Neeson remains on Pamela Anderson’s side at her final performance

Liam Neeson is making sure to show support to Pamela Anderson amid their romance.

The Naked Gun stars have been at the center of headlines due to their romantic relationship.

Now, People Magazine confirmed that Liam made sure to show support to Pamela by attending her final performance of the Tennessee Williams play Camino Real during Williamstown Theatre Festival.

An insider told the outlet that Liam brought his son Daniel to attend the show on Sunday, August 3, 2025, where Pamela took her final bow.

The duo are starring in The Naked Gun, which is a sequel to 1988 film of the same name and it was released on August 1, 2025.

Notably, the sources also commented on their romance previously, stating that Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are “in the early stages” of their “budding romance.”

However, they confirmed that “It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other” and that they’ve been “enjoying each other’s company.”

Moreover, the actress has also gushed over Liam in an interview with The New York Times, saying, “He has so much charm and so much charisma that you kind of just fall into it. I can’t explain it because I’ve never experienced it before.”

“To do comedy, it gives you a lot of energy when you’re in something so joyful and silly,” she added of their filming experience.

On the other hand, Liam also raved about Pamela, recalling their first encounter, “Well, you know, we had never met before and I remember thinking: ‘Wow, she is gorgeous’ but she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity about her.”

“I don’t want to blow her head up, but it was like I just felt an ease with her, you know, and we discovered a silliness with each other, which was terrific, you know?” the actor added to DailyMail.