Sydney Sweeney reacts to latest backlash over 'jeans' ad: Report

Photo: Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on 'jeans' ad backlash: Report

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly in hot waters again.

Nonetheless, as per the latest findings of Us Weekly, Sydney Sweeney has been keeping her head down and her focus sharp amid the latest swirl of headlines linking her to former president Donald Trump.

“Sydney thinks this whole thing has been blown out of proportion,” a source told the publication.

They also added, “She’s focusing her energy on work, including being back on set with her Euphoria family.”

Photo: Sydney Sweeney's latest advertisement for 'American Eagle'

For those unversed, the renewed attention on Sydney Sweeney, 27, came after the political leader Donald Trump, 79, gave her a surprise endorsement of sorts via Truth Social on August 4.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there,” he wrote, referencing her recent campaign with American Eagle, adding that the jeans she models are “flying off the shelves.”

He ended the post with a cheer, “Go get ’em Sydney!”

The White Lotus alum’s voter registration status and past political associations resurfaced shortly after, reigniting debate across social media platforms. But this isn’t the first time Sweeney’s been caught in political crossfire.

Back in 2022, the actress threw a 60th birthday party for her mother that sparked controversy online after photos revealed guests wearing red caps resembling Donald Trump’s iconic Make America Great Again hats.