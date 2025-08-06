Here's what Megan Fox said about first pregnancy with MGK

Photo: Megan Fox shed light on first miscarriage with MGK before daughter's birth

Megan Fox’s miscarriage with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, before the birth of their baby daughter, was not her first pregnancy loss.

As fans know, the couple, who are currently co-parenting their daughter, Saga Blade, born earlier this year, have been through their fair share of ups and downs.

However, a resurfaced WWD interview shed light on an earlier chapter of Megan Fox’s fertility journey, revealing that the Jennifer’s Body star previously suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

“I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone I was so in love with,” the actress said candidly in the interview.

“And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing,” she addresed.

In addition to this, Megan Fox channeled much of that grief into her debut poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, a raw and revealing book that delves into the actress’s most intimate experiences with MGK, originally named Colson Baker.

“He’s written about them in his albums as well — he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage,” Megan shared and admitted,“It gave me a space to express as well.”

One such track was Twin Flame, which MGK performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, dedicating it to their “unborn child.”

The emotional performance included a haunting heartbeat sound and the lines, “Go to sleep / I’ll see you in my dreams / This changes everything / Now I have to set you free.”

While fans had long speculated about the song’s meaning, Megan confirmed the miscarriage in her book, “I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides.”