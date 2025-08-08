King Charles to deliver big message next week

King Charles will deliver an audio message on the morning of August 15 to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the palace announcement.

He tweeted, “The King will deliver an audio message on the morning of August 15 to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. He and the Queen will attend a remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and meet Second World War veterans at a reception afterwards.”

It is also known as Victory in the Pacific (VP) Day in Australia, and the August 15 marks the end of the Second World War and will be commemorated across the globe.

On that day, King George VI proclaimed the dawn of a new chapter for Britain and Europe after six years of devastating war.

Meanwhile, the palace has also announced that the Duke of Gloucester, Royal Patron, the National FEPOW Fellowship Welfare Remembrance Association, will attend a Service to commemorate the Eightieth Anniversary of VJ Day in Norwich Cathedral, 65 The Close, Norwich.

Also, Duchess Sophie will meet Second World War veteran, Jim Wren, who was serving on HMS Repulse when he was captured and held on the island of Sumatra.

The royal couple will attend a service at the Scottish National War Memorial, Edinburgh Castle.