Prince Andrew warned he will toast after blackmail: ‘How stupid he is!'

Prince Andrew a victim of blackmailing?

A shocking claim has come in regarding Prince Andrew and his love for women. According to the report the Duke was not only made acquainted but potential blackmailed thereafter by known pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

This claim has been made by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, in his interview with RadarOnline.

It began by detailing Prince Andrew’s fate once Prince William succeeds his father King Charles, and also a revelation into their dynamic, as well as his female exploits.

In the eyes of Mr Lownie this entire thing will potentially end “when William comes to power,” because then “Andrew will be toast.”

Even right now, “he sees him as a liability to the monarchy and Andrew has not always been very polite about Catherine. William is very protective of his wife."”

But that is not all because according to the biographer, “Jeffrey Epstein provided women and course then used it to blackmail people and Andrew, I'm afraid, fell into that honey trap, not just with Epstein but many other people as well.” It’s a badly held secret that “he's so stupid he doesn't realise how stupid he is.”

Not to mention, Prince Andrew is also said to have been “apparently a s** addict long before he came into Epstein's orbit.”

Before concluding the biographer also revealed that, “he was called Randy Andy, even at school. He's clearly highly s****. Various numbers have been quoted at me ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 women”.

A big reason for it is because “he was good looking, he was a prince and women threw themselves at him. He was a notch on their bedpost and he took advantage of that.”

History of Accusations Against Prince Andrew:

For those unversed, Prince Andrew has been in headlines for a number of offenses in the past couple of years, the biggest being his known connection to convicted pedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He is also accused of having had inappropriate relations with a minor, who has since come forward to accuse him. She is the late Miss Virginia Giuffre, and passed away on April 25th, 2025 by suicide.

A settlement was reached regarding this case in 2022 but the settlement amount is not known.

The most current backlash that’s come is in Mr Lownie’ book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York that just released.