Meghan Markle's rebellion from within Palace walls: Everything to Know

Meghan Markle’s royal rebellion right under Queen Elizabeth’s note

It appears 2018 was not the biggest act of apparent rebellion associated with Meghan Markle, for an expert has just broken down numerous instances that are being considered royal jabs.

The expert in question is royal commentator Richard Eden. The Daily Mail’s Dairy Editor noted how her seemingly independent actions contained hints of an alleged rebellion or powerplay.

According to Express UK, he began by saying, "Given the volume of headlines that Meghan created, people forget how brief her royal tenure was. It spanned a mere 22 months, from her marriage in May 2018 to her acrimonious departure in March 2020. In that time, there were more than a dozen examples of her breaking the rules - about one every two months.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, 2010 engagement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2017 engagement

Whether that was the Duchess’ engagement dress, which was sheer and a “no-no” by royal standards, or its price point at £56,000, in comparasion to Kate Middleton’s for £385, the expert believes the contrast was stark.

In his eyes, “this was Meghan declaring, when she barely had her foot in the palace door, that she would be treating royal protocol as 'guidance only'.”

Other than this, he described a myriad of other instances with “more crass sartorial gestures”.

The biggest was that, “Traditionally, a royal mother wears a piece by a British designer for every christening” but by coming in a Dior dress for Prince Archie’s christening, the expert claims it looked like a clear breach.

“There are numerous other examples of similar protocol breaches. And what they suggest to me is a conscious, committed rebellion on her part,” he noted as well.

“The signs were there from the beginning that Meghan refused to accept the contract: the deal that says being a royal comes with undoubted benefits, but that there's a price to be paid.”

“Namely, you must completely dedicate your life to public service. Your individual brand and personality must always come second to the reputation of the Firm and traditions it represents.”