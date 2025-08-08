 
Prince Harry's list of demands for UK return exposed

Prince Harry does not want to be part of some "fake PR reunion”

August 08, 2025

Prince Harry’s list of demands for return to Britain for a major event has been exposed amid reconciliation efforts.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Prince Harry is planning to attend the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling.

However, the duke has issued a list of demands for attending the event that Prince William will also expected to attend.

The insiders tell the publication that Harry wants to make sure he has his highly treasured private security detail while in England.

He also demands a separate arrival time from warring brother Prince William, and a ban on appearing in wedding portraits that also include his estranged brother.

The source claims, "He doesn’t want to be part of some fake PR reunion.”

The insider close to Harry says, “He’s not interested in pretending things are fine when they’re not.”

About the brothers reunion, the spy claims Harry and William will be in the same room, but not in the “same frame.”

One royal family source says, "No speeches, no toasts, no warm moments. Just frost."

The fresh claims came days after Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips confirmed his engagement with Harriet Sperling, after just a year of dating. 

