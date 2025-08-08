Prince Harry's IGF reacts to sad news

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation has reacted after receiving a sad news as Ghana´s defence and environment ministers were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday.

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and six others people, including senior political figures and the air force crew, died in the crash on Wednesday.

According to AFP, Ghana has launched a full investigation into a military helicopter crash that killed the country´s defence and environment ministers and six other people.

President John Mahama announced Thursday, "The Ghana armed forces has initiated a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this crash.”

Reacting to the news, the IGF tweeted, “The Invictus Games Foundation is deeply saddened by the recent loss of 8 public servants in Ghana including Minister for Defence Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the people of Ghana.”

The statement further says, “We specifically remember, The Right Honourable Dr Edward Omane Boamah as a friend who welcomed representatives of the Invictus Games Foundation to Ghana in May 2025 where his support for our mission and vision was clear and inspiring. We left with great hope for Ghana’s future role within the Invictus Community of Nations.”