King and Queen leave main Palace after daughter’s shirt controversy

A European royal broke tradition and protocol as she wore an X-rated t-shirt during a music festival recently.

Princess Isabella, the eldest daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary, shocked royal observers after she was photographed wearing a black t-shirt emblazoned with the words 'f***ed him yesterday' in Danish."

The message was accompanied by an arrow pointing off to the side.

On Friday, a day after her controversial picture emerged online, her parents, the king and queen, said they took took residence in Fredensborg Castle, the Danish royal family’s spring and autumn residence.

The Danish royal family shared a couple of pictures of the royal couple with a statement in Danish which said, "Fredensborg Castle echoed today with fast steps and the music band's tones, when His Majesty the King watched Friday's changing of the guard in the castle courtyard."

"The royal couple has once again stayed in the Cancellihuset at Fredensborg Castle. When His Majesty has residence at the castle, a special King's Guard is deployed from the Royal Lifeguard, who assumes the duty of the guard as an independent unit."

The statement added, "Every Friday at noon. 12:00 a large change of the guard is carried out with a parade from Fredensborg Station, accompanied by either the Music Korpset or the Tambour Korpset. Today's parade ended in the castle yard, where the King received the new guard."

Although, the king and queen's move made no mention of the controversy stirred by their daughter, the statement could be seen as an effort to take the attention away from their daughter's picture.