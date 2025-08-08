Defiant Meghan Markle ruffles feathers with latest use of HRH title

Meghan Markle has once again drawn attention and criticism over her use of her royal title.

A clip shared on Friday on the “As Ever” Instagram story shows Meghan promoting Together: Our Community Cookbook, for which she wrote the foreword.

The video appears to display her full royal style, “Her Royal Highness,” a designation she retained after stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020 but agreed not to use in an official capacity.

The cookbook, first published in 2018, was created in collaboration with the Hubb Community Kitchen to support those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

While Meghan’s involvement in charitable projects has been widely praised, the latest clip has reignited debate over her use of royal styling.

Critics argue she has continued to benefit from her royal status, including her HRH title, despite publicly distancing herself and Prince Harry from the monarchy.

Supporters counter that Meghan’s name and platform help raise awareness for causes she champions.

The Sussexes relocated to California after leaving the UK and have since pursued media, philanthropic, and business ventures outside of official royal life.