 
Geo News

Defiant Meghan Markle ruffles feathers with latest use of HRH title

Meghan Markle has written a foreword for a new book

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 08, 2025

Defiant Meghan Markle ruffles feathers with latest use of HRH title
Defiant Meghan Markle ruffles feathers with latest use of HRH title

Meghan Markle has once again drawn attention and criticism over her use of her royal title.

A clip shared on Friday on the “As Ever” Instagram story shows Meghan promoting Together: Our Community Cookbook, for which she wrote the foreword. 

The video appears to display her full royal style, “Her Royal Highness,” a designation she retained after stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020 but agreed not to use in an official capacity.

Defiant Meghan Markle ruffles feathers with latest use of HRH title

The cookbook, first published in 2018, was created in collaboration with the Hubb Community Kitchen to support those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

While Meghan’s involvement in charitable projects has been widely praised, the latest clip has reignited debate over her use of royal styling. 

Critics argue she has continued to benefit from her royal status, including her HRH title, despite publicly distancing herself and Prince Harry from the monarchy.

Supporters counter that Meghan’s name and platform help raise awareness for causes she champions.

The Sussexes relocated to California after leaving the UK and have since pursued media, philanthropic, and business ventures outside of official royal life.

King Charles to deliver big message next week
King Charles to deliver big message next week
Expert breaks down Meghan Markle's parenting of Princess Lilibet
Expert breaks down Meghan Markle's parenting of Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share 'key' to building better world
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share 'key' to building better world
Prince Harry's IGF reacts to sad news
Prince Harry's IGF reacts to sad news
Meghan Markle's rebellion from within Palace walls: Everything to Know
Meghan Markle's rebellion from within Palace walls: Everything to Know
Expert breaks down the moment Prince William turned into a human shield
Expert breaks down the moment Prince William turned into a human shield
Prince Harry on ‘borrowed time' as clock ticks away on Prince William's ascension
Prince Harry on ‘borrowed time' as clock ticks away on Prince William's ascension
Meghan Markle sister hellbent on breaking 'fragile links' with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle sister hellbent on breaking 'fragile links' with Prince Harry