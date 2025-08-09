Why Kate Middleton won't lead Prince George's preparation to be king

Kate Middleton’s role in Prince George’s preparation to be king revealed

Kate Middleton’s role in Prince George’s life will be different than her Husband Prince William’s.

As George turned 12 on 22 July, a new phase of his preparation for his future role as the King of United Kingdom has begun.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig has explained Kate’s role in George’s life, telling US Weekly, "She will never have a constitutional role, except as regent in a worst-case scenario, if George becomes king before age 18.”

"She is there to be the loving, supportive mom in everything George does, because he is her son first and foremost," Koenig said.

While Kate has learnt the royal customs well, it will be William who will spearhead George’s preparation to be the future king.

"She and William dated for nearly 10 years before their engagement was announced, which allowed her the time and space to learn about her future life as a member of the royal family," Koenig explained.

"In time, as wife of the heir to the throne and eventually as a Queen consort. She is also the mother of a future king," she noted.

She added that it will be William who will take charge of preparing George with "the knowledge and practice of their roles."

Last month, reports revealed that George will no longer travel in the same aircraft as his dad for any trips.

Last month, Charles’ former pilot, Graham Laurie, confirmed on A Right Royal Podcast that the same safety protocol was also followed after William turned 12.

A new royal protocol kicked in last month after George turned 12, hinting that the next phase in his preparation for the throne had started.

Koenig also noted that George was part of King Charles’ coronation and was one of his grandfather’s train bearers.

"George is the first member of the royal family to have such a role in the service," Koenig noted. "If the young prince was nervous, he didn’t show it."