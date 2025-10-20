 
Buckingham palace updates on King Charles' latest royal engagement

King Charles meets the survivors of Manchester Synagogue attack in emotional visit

Geo News Digital Desk
October 20, 2025

King Charles offers support to survivors of Manchester Synagogue attack

King Charles made an emotional visit to offer support to the survivors of Manchester Synagogue attack.

Following the shocking incident on October 2, 2025, the monarch visited the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester on October 20, 2025.

Buckingham Palace unveiled a video of Charles' visit via official Instagram handle of the royal family.

The video clip showed King Charles meeting the emergency service workers, interfaith leaders and survivors of the attack.

The statement shared in caption read, "A show of support for the Manchester community."

"This afternoon, The King met emergency service workers, interfaith leaders and the incredibly brave survivors affected by the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on 2nd October 2025," it further revealed.

