 
Geo News

Prince William's exchange with Prince Andrew at royal funeral sparks debate

Prince Andrew recently surrendered his royal titles after media scrutiny over his email to Epstein

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 20, 2025

A resurfaced video featuring Prince William and Prince Andrew at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last month has ignited debate among royal watchers.

Social media users are divided over whether the Prince of Wales deliberately ignored his uncle. 

The clip appears to show Prince Andrew speaking to Prince William, who seemingly doesn’t respond. 

Some royal fans claimed Andrew was “blanked” by his nephew, while others argued the footage was misleading, suggesting William subtly replied while scratching his nose. 

Prince William and Prince Andrew: File photo
Prince William and Prince Andrew: File photo

Supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mocked the moment, accusing William of pretending to scratch his face to avoid openly answering Andrew. 

However, William’s defenders claimed the Prince of Wales was maintaining distance from his scandal-hit uncle.

The timing of the viral video has added to the controversy, emerging just days after Prince Andrew announced he would no longer use his royal titles following leaked email with Epstein. 


UK minister breaks silence on Prince Andrew titles
UK minister breaks silence on Prince Andrew titles
Prince Andrew's name removed from the line of Succession?
Prince Andrew's name removed from the line of Succession?
Emily Maitlis spots new damaging detail in Prince Andrew interview
Emily Maitlis spots new damaging detail in Prince Andrew interview
Sarah Ferguson to save her own skin as things head ‘down the pan' with Andrew
Sarah Ferguson to save her own skin as things head ‘down the pan' with Andrew
King Charles dealt with Prince Andrew quietly to avoid bigger mess
King Charles dealt with Prince Andrew quietly to avoid bigger mess
Prince Andrew 'furious' at William: 'He feels betrayed'
Prince Andrew 'furious' at William: 'He feels betrayed'
Meghan Markle gets stark warning about royal title
Meghan Markle gets stark warning about royal title
Prince Albert celebrates Monégasque National Day 2025
Prince Albert celebrates Monégasque National Day 2025