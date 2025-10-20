Prince William's exchange with Prince Andrew at royal funeral sparks debate

A resurfaced video featuring Prince William and Prince Andrew at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last month has ignited debate among royal watchers.

Social media users are divided over whether the Prince of Wales deliberately ignored his uncle.

The clip appears to show Prince Andrew speaking to Prince William, who seemingly doesn’t respond.

Some royal fans claimed Andrew was “blanked” by his nephew, while others argued the footage was misleading, suggesting William subtly replied while scratching his nose.

Prince William and Prince Andrew: File photo

Supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mocked the moment, accusing William of pretending to scratch his face to avoid openly answering Andrew.

However, William’s defenders claimed the Prince of Wales was maintaining distance from his scandal-hit uncle.

The timing of the viral video has added to the controversy, emerging just days after Prince Andrew announced he would no longer use his royal titles following leaked email with Epstein.



