Princess Royal to leave England for official visit

Princess Royal: File photo

Princess Anne will attend the annual Durrell Lecture in Jersey next month, where she will speak in her role as patron of the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, the Jersey Evening Post reported.

The 2025 Durrell Lecture, titled Wild Tales, will take place on November 4 at the Jersey Opera House.

It would mark the conclusion of the Trust’s eight-year Rewild Our World strategy and celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of conservationist Gerald Durrell.

The event will also feature Dr. Lee Durrell, the Trust’s honorary director, in conversation with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, the award-winning chef, writer and environmental advocate.

Dr. Mike Hudson, director of conservation knowledge, will discuss the global impact of the Trust’s strategy since its launch in 2017.

Durrell chief executive Rebecca Brewer said: “We are delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to speak at this momentous event."

"HRH attended the lecture which launched this strategy back in 2017, so it is rather fitting to have her be there for its close.” She added.

“We hope our members and supporters will join us as we honour a century of Gerry and celebrate the extraordinary conservation impact of the international charity he founded.”