THIS young royal could become Duke of York after Prince Andrew exit

October 20, 2025

Prince Andrew has officially given up his royal title of the Duke of York.

The brother of King Charles received the title from his late mother Queen Elizabeth on his wedding day to now-ex wife Sarah Ferguson.

On October 17, 2025, Andrew confirmed via statement that he would no longer use the titles as the "continued accusations" against him were distracting the monarch's work.

Now, People Magazine reported that since the dukedom is granted to the King's second son, and with Andrew stepping back and having no male heir to inherit the title, it is expected that the dukedom will return to the crown upon his death.

Notably, this puts the second son of the future king in position to receive the title next. Therefore, if Prince William is king by the time, his second son, Prince Louis could be granted the Duke of York title.

Yet, Prince William, the Prince of Wales could break the history and choose entirely different title or even no title at all.

The eldest son of King Charles and his wife Kate Middleton, the future King and Queen are parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

