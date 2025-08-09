Inside Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli's 'rocky romance' before split

Photo: Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade focus on separate paths after split: Source

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have reportedly parted ways for good.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, the Euphoria star and the influencer have ended their on-and-off romance after nearly three years together.

“Things have been rocky between them all summer,” a source told the outlet, adding, “Olivia moved to Paris to get away and have a fresh start for a bit. She needed a change of scenery.”

As per this insider, Olivia is “enjoying being free in the city and is having a lot of fun right now,” while Elordi has been busy with work.

“Jacob is very focused on work, and has been traveling, so the distance had put a strain on their relationship,” the source explained.

The tipster also added, “They both initiated the conversation and agreed it wasn’t working. They aren’t really in touch at the moment and are letting things cool off. Both of them are very busy doing their own things.”

A report from PEOPLE Magazine has also confirmed the split, noting the couple’s stop-start dynamic over the past few years.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 when they were spotted grabbing coffee in Los Angeles, just a month after Elordi’s breakup with Kaia Gerber.

By August 2022, reports surfaced that they had called it quits, but they rekindled their romance the following summer, vacationing together in Italy in June 2023.

As recently as mid-July this year, the Saltburn actor appeared to have met Giannulli’s family, joining her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, for time at Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho.

Now, Olivia Giannulli has been chronicling her Paris adventure in a YouTube vlog, describing the move as a “formative” time in her life.

Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, made headlines earlier this month after reconnecting with ex Kaia Gerber at Cara Delevingne’s star-studded birthday bash in Los Angeles on August 5, where Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Colman Domingo and Paris Hilton were also in attendance.