Kim Kardashian goes mama bear mode to defend daughter North

Kim Kardashian defends daughter North's piercings

Kim Kardashian just defended her 12-year-old daughter, North amid growing criticism around her finger piercings.

The pre-teen, who is the eldest of Kardashian's four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, first debuted the controversial bling on her right hand back in August.

At the time, North showcased two small silver balls just below her knuckle on her right middle finger, which is believed to be a dermal piercing.

This type of piercing has a microdermal anchor which is placed under the top layer of the skin on the finger.

Last week, North appeared to get another dermal piercing on her fingers despite fan concern that she's “too young” for body modification.

She shared a photo of the process of getting the piercing, which showed a rod going through North's finger, to TikTok, as per screenshots taken by The Sun.

In response to North's latest bling, a TikTok user by the name @mazzy_williams made a post, that garnered over 651,000 views, where she wrote:

“north west getting a finger piercing is breaking my heart, just me?”

She also captioned the video: “what is going on #northwest #kardashians”

Two days later, Kim used her and North's joint TikTok account to leave a comment under @mazzy_williams' video.

“it's okay,” the SKIMS founder wrote, followed by an emoji of two hands forming a heart.

The comment has earned nearly 10,000 likes and inspired hundreds of people to defend North as well as Kim and her parenting.

“It's such a non-issue,” commented one fan, with another writing: “She (North) wanted the piercing and Kim let her pls stop Kim's just trying to let her kids express themselves.”

However, there were still plenty of critics in the comments, with several calling the placing of North's piercing “hazardous.”

“She's literally 12 lol she's a child and that's a pretty permanent decision,” a critic commented.

While another wrote: “it's very weird and don't let people gaslight in the comments including Kim and North lol.”