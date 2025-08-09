 
Chris Martin desperate to win Dakota Johnson back as she moves on: Source

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson called it quits

August 09, 2025

Dakota Johnson is reportedly not looking back at past flames anymore. 

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum has been soaking up the sun on a glamorous Mediterranean girls’ trip with Kate Hudson and a few handsome male companions, including NFL legend Tom Brady. 

Reportedly, her ex-boyfriend Chris Martin has been desperate to win her back after their recent split.

“Chris is absolutely lost without her,” an insider spilled about the 35-year-old actress. 

The source also addressed, “He didn’t realize how much he depended on Dakota until she walked away. He’s been calling, texting, trying to restart things — but she’s just not responding the way he hoped."

"They’ve split before and always found their way back, so he thought this would be the same,” they continued. 

“She’s letting her hair down and cutting loose, and her friends couldn’t be happier,” said the source. 

“This is her first real taste of freedom in a long time. She’s focusing on her career, her friendships, and herself. Chris thought she’d come running back, but no — she’s living her best life, unapologetically,” they continued. 

In conclusion, the source addressed, “She’s been cooped up in that mental prison of a relationship for far too long.” 

