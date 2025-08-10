 
Geo News

Josh Duhamel 'feels done' after choosing calm over chaos

Josh Duhamel walks into the new chapter miles away from the spotlight

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 10, 2025

Josh Duhamel reveals why he left LA for good

Josh Duhamel recently revealed a personal “calling” led him to trade life in Los Angeles for a return to Minnesota.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 52-year-old American actor opened up about his decision to leave behind the happening life of Los Angeles for Minnesota, which has a totally different standard of living.

Sharing his perspective, Duhamel explained, “I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again — fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted.”

He went on to note what he truly wants in life and shed light on his priorities by quipping, "I'm really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need in this world of massive technology, and do the basic things to provide for my family. That's really what it's about for me.”

For the unversed, the Transformers star purchased a deserted half-parcel of land more than ten years ago, which is located an hour-and-a-half away from Fargo, North Dakota.

Slowly, Duhamel built a rustic cabin there by himself and captured more space over the years. Notably, the lakeside property, which he calls “doomsday cabin,” did not have basic facilities such as running water, electricity or other amenities for a long time.

But now the place is “completely livable,” and he believes they “are at a place now where it feels done.”

"It's so back to the basics. We get so accustomed to all these luxuries and these amenities that we have ... and I think that's what this is for me — it's an opportunity to get back to the basics and really enjoy the simple things in life, and that's family, that's friends, that's making memories,” Duhamel stated.

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo slams haters and opens up about fertility journey
Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo slams haters and opens up about fertility journey
How Jamie Lee Curtis 'Freaky Friday' dress was recovered for 'Freakier Friday' video
How Jamie Lee Curtis 'Freaky Friday' dress was recovered for 'Freakier Friday'
Liam Neeson gets honest about 'The Naked Gun' future
Liam Neeson gets honest about 'The Naked Gun' future
Finneas reveals hilarious encounter with Taylor Swift
Finneas reveals hilarious encounter with Taylor Swift
Kourtney Kardashian's shocking decision pushes Kim to the edge
Kourtney Kardashian's shocking decision pushes Kim to the edge
Vanessa Ray teases 'Blue Bloods' spin off and 'Boston Blue' cameo
Vanessa Ray teases 'Blue Bloods' spin off and 'Boston Blue' cameo
Jennifer Lopez spending millions on beauty routine: Source
Jennifer Lopez spending millions on beauty routine: Source
Kristin Davis recalls HBO mulled axing hit series after S1
Kristin Davis recalls HBO mulled axing hit series after S1