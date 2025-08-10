Josh Duhamel 'feels done' after choosing calm over chaos

Josh Duhamel reveals why he left LA for good

Josh Duhamel recently revealed a personal “calling” led him to trade life in Los Angeles for a return to Minnesota.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 52-year-old American actor opened up about his decision to leave behind the happening life of Los Angeles for Minnesota, which has a totally different standard of living.

Sharing his perspective, Duhamel explained, “I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again — fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted.”

He went on to note what he truly wants in life and shed light on his priorities by quipping, "I'm really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need in this world of massive technology, and do the basic things to provide for my family. That's really what it's about for me.”

For the unversed, the Transformers star purchased a deserted half-parcel of land more than ten years ago, which is located an hour-and-a-half away from Fargo, North Dakota.

Slowly, Duhamel built a rustic cabin there by himself and captured more space over the years. Notably, the lakeside property, which he calls “doomsday cabin,” did not have basic facilities such as running water, electricity or other amenities for a long time.

But now the place is “completely livable,” and he believes they “are at a place now where it feels done.”

"It's so back to the basics. We get so accustomed to all these luxuries and these amenities that we have ... and I think that's what this is for me — it's an opportunity to get back to the basics and really enjoy the simple things in life, and that's family, that's friends, that's making memories,” Duhamel stated.