Jeff Buckley was dealing with pain during early career: Amy Berg

Photo: Jeff Buckley 'didn’t want to be known as Tim Buckley’s son': Amy Berg

Jeff Buckley reportedly had a deep wound from his past interfering with his focus during his early musical career.

According to the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine, Jeff Buckley began his musical career carrying a heavy burden of the legacy of a father he never knew as outlined by the director Amy Berg, whose new documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley is out now.

“He didn’t want to be known as Tim Buckley’s son,” he said.

For those unversed, Tim Buckley, an experimental folk singer with a cult following, left before Jeff was born and died in 1975 when Jeff was just 8 years old.

“That ghost haunted him,” the filmmaker added.

The directed even mentioned that when Jeff signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Columbia Records, the pressure only intensified.

“It was a ton of pressure,” his former girlfriend Rebecca Moore told Us Weekly.

“For every artist, a big record contract is pressure. But for him, it carried the added weight of his dad’s legacy, and he was under pressure to do something unique.”

At Columbia, “there were a lot of eyes on him,” said Jeff Buckley’s former tour manager Gene Bowen.

Reportedly, label executives saw Jeff as an artist in the mold of Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

“It was just heartbreaking because it was overwhelming for him,” Rebecca Moore reflected.

In conclusion, she concluded, “He once said to me, ‘Rebecca, I can’t even shower in the morning.’ I think all he could focus on was keeping himself upright, getting to meetings, and fulfilling his obligations.”