JoAnna García Swisher teases exciting details about 'Sweet Magnolias' season 5

Photo: JoAnna García Swisher reveals what to expect about 'Sweet Magnolias' season 5

JoAnna García Swisher recently teased that Sweet Magnolias has been turning up the heat as it returns for its fifth season.

In an new interview with Us Weekly while promoting Hallmark’s Providence Falls, the actress revealed that season 5 will deliver “the most romance” the series has ever seen.

“That is across the board. It’s a roller coaster as it always is but I think this is the first season in a really long time that fans are gonna get those butterflies again,” the 45-year-old teased.

They also addressed, “There are some fresh faces that are joining our cast in really unique and fun ways. The Magnolias are seeing new possibilities on the horizon that are going to only expand our world.”

While past seasons have included their fair share of heartbreak, including the death of Chris Klein’s character Bill, the actress confirmed there are no tragic exits this time around.

Instead, JoAnna García said that the new episodes will feel like a return to the show’s warmhearted roots.

“It is very exciting this season. We are all over the place. It’s taking us a little bit longer to complete a season because we’ve gotten the opportunity to travel,” she shared.

“Actually last night we were shooting at the baseball field, and I was looking around, and we have a lot of new cast members. There’s these new faces in Serenity, South Carolina, that are so exciting for me.”

For those unversed, JoAnna García Swisher has portrayed Maddie Townsend since season 1 and reportedly she is also stepping into a new role behind the camera.

“I get to direct two episodes this year and I’m prepping that right now,” she revealed.

In conclusion, she remarked, “I get these incredible moments with the heart and soul of our show — our Magnolias — and the kids on our show. But there’s new, fresh blood and energy in Serenity. It just feels exciting," and teased, "A lot happens this season and our world is getting a little bit bigger.”