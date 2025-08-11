Chris Hemsworth breaks silence on Thor's fate in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth reacts to fan theory about Thor’s Marvel future

Chris Hemsworth is clearing up the air about Thor’s fate in Avengers: Doomsday after his recent social media post appeared to hint at the Marvel character’s death.

This came after when Hemsworth shared a montage as the God of Thunder back in May and expressed gratitude to his fans for their support.

This sparked fan theories that Thor would die early in the upcoming Marvel film, possibly to introduce Dr Doom as a serious threat.

However, in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the 41-year-old actor cleared the rumors.

“It was certainly not the intent. To be honest, my social media team assembled some footage and were like, ‘Oh, this could be cool. We’ll put some stuff up and thank the fans.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, cool. It's been great.’ So we penned it together, and off I went to do something else,” he explained.

Hemsworth went on to say, “I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, ‘Ugh, we've given the wrong impression here.”

“We didn't do any [damage control]; there was no damage control necessary. But a lot was read into a little,” he noted.

The Hollywood actor added that the video was “a moment of gratitude” for playing Thor, not a farewell.