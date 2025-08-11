Selene Gomez, fiance Benny Blanco get cozy during wedding date night

Selene Gomez, fiance Benny Blanco pack on PDA during wedding date night

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are spending some quality time together at a wedding date night.

On Saturday, August 9, the couple stepped out to attend the wedding of Blanco's close pal Lil Dicky as Gomez uploaded some snaps from the day on her Instagram account on Sunday.

As per the post, the actor-rapper, whose real name is David Burd, seemingly tied the knot with girlfriend Kristin Batalucco.

The Only Murders In The Building star shared insights into the wedding, starring her carousel with a snap of Blanco sweetly planting a kiss on her cheek.

She also posted more snaps showing the venue, a dance by the bride and groom, a heartfelt moment between the bride and her bridesmaids, guests and showing off her beauty brand’s new fragrance mini-bottle.

Gomez captioned the wedding recapped post, writing, "About last nights wedding."

For the outing, the Calm Down singer donned a bold red sleeveless gown with a turtleneck halter and layered it with a fluffy black coat. She completed her look with rectangular-shaped gold earrings and a black clutch.

Whereas Blanco complemented Gomez by wearing a bright blue suit and also wore several gold neck pieces.

Though this time Gomez and Blanco attended the wedding as guests, their own wedding is on the horizon.

For the unversed, the music producer proposed to Gomez in December 2024, on a Taco Bell-themed picnic.

Back in June, Blanco expressed his desire to become a father in future in an interview with InStyle, saying, "I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing. I’m just dreaming and praying every day.”

“I met Selena when she was 16. We didn’t work together until many years later. They say you’ve probably already met the person that you’re gonna spend the rest of your life with… I never believed that shit until it happened to me. And now I get to kiss her. It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted," he continued.